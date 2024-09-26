Environment Canterbury chairman Peter Scott has resigned.
His departure as regional council chairman follows revelations in The Press newspaper that his council-provided car exceeded the speed limit 678 times since January, with a top speed of 157km/h.
In July, Scott also received a formal warning following an independent investigation into his own claims he was “operating illegally” on his South Canterbury farm.
Council chief executive Stefanie Rixecker ordered the investigation in May after Scott revealed in a NewstalkZB interview he was not operating with formal resource consents because of processing delays.
“Following recent publicity about my personal behaviour it has become increasingly apparent that the focus on me is a distraction from the work of the Canterbury Regional Council,” Scott said, in a statement.
“Although this publicity has not been directly related to my work as chairman, I recognise the damage it is doing to this organisation, and I have decided to step down as chair, effective tomorrow.
“I acknowledge I’ve made mistakes from a personal perspective, and these are for me to learn from. By stepping down as chair, I expect the focus to shift from me to the work we need to deliver for the environment and the people of Waitaha.”