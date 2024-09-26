“Following recent publicity about my personal behaviour it has become increasingly apparent that the focus on me is a distraction from the work of the Canterbury Regional Council,” Scott said, in a statement.

“Although this publicity has not been directly related to my work as chairman, I recognise the damage it is doing to this organisation, and I have decided to step down as chair, effective tomorrow.

“I acknowledge I’ve made mistakes from a personal perspective, and these are for me to learn from. By stepping down as chair, I expect the focus to shift from me to the work we need to deliver for the environment and the people of Waitaha.”

Scott said he was proud to have led the council through “important and challenging work” since 2022′s local elections.

Peter Scott has resigned as chairman of the Canterbury Regional Council. Photo / RNZ / Philippa Tolley

He would remain on the council in his role as councillor for South Canterbury-Ōtuhituhi.

“I make no secret of my ambitions for the region and as chair I have advocated strongly on Canterbury’s behalf - something I will continue to do.

“As a council and an organisation we’ve achieved a lot but there is more work to be done.”

Deputy chairman Craig Pauling would step in as acting chairman until a new chair was appointed for the remainder of the term at the council’s October 23 meeting.

Commissioners were previously installed at the council at 2010 and remained in place in some form until 2019.

Scott was first elected as a councillor in 2016 during a mixed governance period and re-elected in 2019 and 2022.

- RNZ

