“In our region, we have clearly seen the benefits of forestry and the large-scale environmental issues of what happens when it’s not well managed.

“The fact remains there are millions of tonnes of trees still to be harvested and our region has a long history of exporting logs through our port, which then puts money back into our community through Trust Tairāwhiti.”

She said the sector provided a huge return financially and the right balance needed to be found.

“Just to say we need to turn pastoral land into trees and retire large tracts of land is not feasible or useful,” Kirkpatrick said.

“That has impacts on our region far beyond environmental – such as jobs, livelihoods, potential to collect rates, and our regional economy.

“We need to balance this, otherwise we run the risk of destroying both of our leading regional sectors.

“We know that many farmers are already retiring land and planting trees – farmers know their property and know how to look after it.

“The balance is critical. We know that we must work hard to add value and find other sectors to contribute to our future regional economy, but we cannot just switch out. Our region is built on good people working hard and their livelihoods and wellbeing has to count in this balance too.

“The Government will work hard to address climate issues and emissions, we just have a different approach to it.”

Kirkpatrick said the Emissions Reduction Plan showed the Government could grow the economy and deliver on the country’s climate change commitments.

“We still have plenty of work to do to reduce emissions and deliver on climate change. We are committed to meeting our emissions budgets and climate change targets, including net zero by 2050.

“Our five-point strategy to reduce emissions and deliver on our climate change goals is all about harnessing technology and doing what works to lower emissions.”

The Government wanted to hear from New Zealanders about what they think about this draft plan, “so we can deliver the best possible Emissions Reduction Plan by the end of this year”.







