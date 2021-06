A car has crashed north of Lake Taupo.Photo / Wayne Drought

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A single car crash between Cambridge and Lake Taupo has resulted in injuries, police say.

Emergency teams had now rushed to the crash on Waipapa Rd in Wharepapa

South.

Police were earlier notified just after 6.15pm.

"Indications are there are injuries," police said.

"Diversions are in place at the intersection of Waipapa Rd and Rotongata

Rd, and at Mangakino where Waipapa Rd intersects with SH30."

Updates will be provided when available.