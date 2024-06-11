Emergency services responding to incident at Waikanae Beach north of Wellington

The incident is unfolding at Waikanae Beach, north of Wellington.

The incident is unfolding at Waikanae Beach, north of Wellington.

Police are responding to an emergency incident in Waikanae this evening, north of Wellington.

Police said they were “responding to an incident in Waikanae Beach” that had been reported about 4.20pm.

Beach FM posted on social media that the incident was unfolding at Napier Grove

“Several emergency services have been sent to the scene and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter is involved.

“The road has been closed by Police at Queens Rd and Hicks Cres.

“Police have told us, ‘Police are responding to an incident in Waikanae Beach reported around 4.20pm. We will release further information when we are in a position to do so.”

Police responding to an incident at Napier Grove in Waikanae Beach. Photo / Google

More to come