SH79 GERALDINE, CANTERBURY - SERIOUS CRASH - 3:40PM, WED 21 AUG SH79 is now CLOSED south of Geraldine, following a serious crash near Kennedy St. Closure points are in place at Inland Route 72/Talbot St, and at Tiplady Rd. Diversions are being established.
NZTA said SH79 remains closed south of Geraldine this afternoon following the serious crash.
“Closure points are in place at Huffey St and Earl Rd. A diversion via Inland Scenic Route 72 and Winchester Hanging Rock Rd has been established. Follow this diversion or consider using another alternative route.
“Police serious crash investigations will be required for this incident, and the road will in all likelihood remain closed for several hours into this evening.”
Today’s incident occurred on the same stretch of road where a camper van crash killed three people in June
Another fatal crash occurred one week ago nearby.
One person died shortly before 8.30am on State Highway 79 north of Geraldine near the intersection of Keen Rd and Main North Rd on August 14.