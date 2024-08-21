Advertisement
Two-vehicle crash near Geraldine, emergency services and rescue helicopter responding

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The crash has closed State Highway 79 at Geraldine between Tiplady Rd and Kennedy St. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are responding to a serious two-vehicle crash near Geraldine that has closed a major state highway. .

Police rushed to the scene about 3.15pm, along with 16 fire crew members and a rescue helicopter.

“The crash reportedly involved two vehicles,” said a police spokesperson.

State Highway 79 is closed between Tiplady Rd and Kennedy St, while emergency services respond to the incident.

The crash has closed State Highway 79 between Tiplady Rd and Kennedy St, Geraldine. Diversions are being put in place and motorists should expect delays. Photo / Google
Diversions are being put in place and motorists should expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

An employee at a shop in Geraldine told the Herald they heard the local fire station’s alarm go off about 3.30pm.

”Since then there’s been fire trucks, police and helicopters flying everywhere.”

Fire and Emergency services are also on the scene.

”We received a call just after 3.15 this afternoon and sent four appliances,” said a Fenz spokesperson.

About 16 firefighters are on the scene.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi - Canterbury & West Coast

NZTA said SH79 remains closed south of Geraldine this afternoon following the serious crash.

“Closure points are in place at Huffey St and Earl Rd. A diversion via Inland Scenic Route 72 and Winchester Hanging Rock Rd has been established. Follow this diversion or consider using another alternative route.

“Police serious crash investigations will be required for this incident, and the road will in all likelihood remain closed for several hours into this evening.”

Today’s incident occurred on the same stretch of road where a camper van crash killed three people in June

Another fatal crash occurred one week ago nearby.

One person died shortly before 8.30am on State Highway 79 north of Geraldine near the intersection of Keen Rd and Main North Rd on August 14.

More to come.

