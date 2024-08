One person has died following a car and truck crash near Geraldine.

A serious crash involving a car and truck has left one dead in South Canterbury this morning.

The incident happened shortly before 8.30am on State Highway 79 north of Geraldine.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near the intersection of Keen Road and Main North Rd.

Police confirmed this afternoon that one person has died.