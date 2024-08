Police end a fifteen-hour standoff, tragic end to search for five-year-old boy and fears for New Zealand's construction industry. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Emergency services are responding to a collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Pukeatua.

According to a police statement, the crash happened on Arapuni Rd, near Oreipunga Rd and was reported to police at about 3.45pm.

A road closure and diversions are in place.

The police statement said according to initial reports there were injuries sustained as a result of the crash.