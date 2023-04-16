In Geraldine, in Canterbury, three people were killed when a campervan they were travelling in hit a barrier at the intersection of Te Moana Rd at State Highway 75 before catching fire around 1am. Video / George Heard

Local fire volunteers said this morning’s fatal campervan crash was the worst in recent times, as it has been revealed that the vehicle involved was a rental van.

Three volunteer fire appliances from Geraldine responded to the accident this morning where three people died.

Talking to the Herald from his workplace, Geraldine Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Graeme Mould said the incident was “one of the rough ones”.

He said the crews that responded to the crash will be “wrapping around each other” following the devastating call-out.

The Herald understands the occupants are believed to be from overseas.

The campervan is owned by a Tourism and Travel Ltd based in Canterbury and had been hired by the group.

The owner of the company told the Herald the incident was distressing for staff, who held a meeting on Monday morning.

He declined to comment about the people that hired the campervan, but said it was not a local group.

Mould said all fatality jobs can be hard on the crews responding.

”Even the single-fatality jobs are just as traumatic for everybody involved.

”We’ll be keeping an eye on each other.”

Traffic on the stretch of highway has increased over the past six to 12 months, Mould understands - the spike bringing with it more risk of accidents.

”Our condolences go out to everybody involved, all the families connected. There’s a terrible message coming to some family somewhere this morning.”

The rental campervan hit a barrier at the intersection of Te Moana Rd at State Highway 75 before catching fire at around 1am. All three of the campervan’s occupants were killed.

The crash occurred on a rural stretch of road only a few minutes’ drive from the town centre.

The side railing on the highway was clearly damaged from where the van crashed.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said the crash was a “terrible tragedy”.

”Police are working to discover the cause and notify next of kin.”

Timaru Mayor Nigel Bowen told Herald the stretch of State Highway 79 where the fatal crash occurred is commonly used by campers.

He said while little is known about the circumstances of the crash or people involved, he would be surprised if it involved Geraldine locals.

“I wouldn’t expect it to be [a Geraldine matter].

“It’s a small town, really feel for any of the local firefighters that were likely called out to the crash. My heart obviously goes out to the families of the victims.”

The nearest property to the crash site is a Park Over Property, where up to 35 campervans and mobile homes park overnight during their commutes.

Owner Sue was woken by her dog barking as red emergency vehicle lights blared through the bedroom window about 40 minutes after the campervan hit the railing.

“I knew fire services were there helping out so they had it covered.”

Out walking her dog in crisp morning daylight, Sue told the Herald that the intersection had a history of crashes due to the nature of the road.

“We tell our campers to be careful at that intersection,” she said.

State Highway 75 has cars travelling in excess of 100km/h. Cars will turn off or into Te Moana Rd and often collide with other vehicles, or lose traction in the process, she said.

She mentioned three significant crashes in the past 18 months right outside her property.

”The road is too fast for a major junction,” she said reflecting on the incidents gone past.

”Of course, it doesn’t seem like that’s what happened with the campervan this morning.

“Traffic will commonly turn on to Te Moana Rd to head for Barkers Factory. It’s unlikely a campervan was headed for this destination either.”

Sue hasn’t taken any further action to council regarding the safety of the road, but admits the circumstances of this morning’s multi-fatal incident are “bizzare”.

Earlier, fire investigators and detectives worked the scene to determine the circumstances of the crash.







