Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Election 2020: The first day of school for newbie MPs at Parliament

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Finance Minister Grant Robertson welcome's new Labour MP's to parliament after historic Labour victory
Jason Walls
By:

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Vote2020

The first day of being an MP is often likened to the first day at a new school – and for good reason.

The newly elected politicians are fresh, nervous but excited, and keen to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker