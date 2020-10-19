Election 2020: Aussies hit back after The Australian columnist slams 'inept' Jacinda Ardern

Days before the election, The Australian newspaper took aim at Jacinda Ardern when their foreign editor said she was a "poor Prime Minister" and undeserving of her widespread acclaim.

Now that Ardern has been returned in a landslide, the paper has had another crack - and it hasn't gone down well, even with their own countrymen.

Gideon Rozner, of the conservative, free-market think-tank The Institute of Public Affairs said that Ardern was "incompetent" and posed "danger across the ditch" in the widely-panned column.

"Jacinda Ardern is perhaps the worst person to lead New Zealand through this economic turbulence," Rozner wrote, deigning to describe her response to disasters as "admirable" but labelling her implementation of policy as "hopeless".

"Labour will likely exacerbate New Zealand's economic woes," he added.

"Hiking income tax, re-regulating the industrial relations system and a bloodcurdling plan for 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030 could turn the corona-induced economic shock into a permanent state of impoverishment for thousands of Kiwis."

But online many Australians were quick to skewer Rozner for his take, saying it was "ridiculous".

These people are ridiculous. I’m embarrassed for them pic.twitter.com/sF4wzu7l3J — Reezy Miller (@Trixie_Boo) October 18, 2020

Others broadened their criticism to the newspaper itself and its controversial owner, Rupert Murdoch.

Nice to know The Australian is not just out of touch with the majority of Australians. They’re completely off base when it comes a massive majority of New Zealanders, too.

Well played Murdoch. Man of the people. 🙄 https://t.co/s7e9E5TG5U — DebbieSpillane (@DebSpillane) October 18, 2020

After sharing his column on his own Twitter account, skiting that it was trending, many were quick to point out the views on his column weren't coming from like-minds.

"They are laughing at you Giddy ..." said one Twitter user.

"Trending because your article was inept not because your opinion is correct," said another.

Last week The Australian raised the ire of New Zealanders when their foreign editor Greg Sheridan wrote: "No international halo is so shabby, or so fraudulent, as that worn by New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern."

After a similar backlash online Sheridan defended his remarks, saying she had not delivered on policy and her international appeal was purely symbolic.

"Time magazine and Vogue and so on, they're not saying 'look what a wonderful job she's done with the economy', otherwise they'd have made John Key a celebrity," he told Newstalk ZB.