Covid 19 coronavirus: Victorian Premier slams transtasman travel bubble disaster

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has unleashed after 65 travellers from New Zealand descended on the state, despite Victoria opting out of the New Zealand travel bubble.

Andrews said his state had now effectively been forced into accepting the arrangement.

"I can confirm that there are 65 people that have travelled from New Zealand and ultimately arrived in Victoria. Fifty-five of those have been door-knocked and we have just taken them through all the different rules that are in place just to update them, make sure that they know what is going on," Andrews said.

"About 55 of those we have been able to find and speak to, so there is still 10, that may not be 10 addresses, it may be less than that, but 55 of those people have been door-knocked. There's still a few more to do today, which we will do. There are 17 flights into Melbourne today that could possibly have New Zealand passengers that have arrived via Sydney.

"We are not particularly pleased that we were asked the question, do you want to be in a bubble, and it turns out that even though we said no, we are, but that is the fact of the matter, that is what we faced."

Andrews said 25 New Zealanders also snuck into Western Australia and a "small number" also arrived in Tasmania.

"It seems like the bubble applies to every part of our country, not just those that said yes."

"We have updated our advice. Our website made no mention of this prior to about 8.30pm last night. It now does and we will provide the best health advice because, despite the fact that we didn't want to be in the bubble, it seems like the bubble applies to every part of our country, not just those that said yes," he said.

Andrews took aim at the federal government over the bubble confusion.

"They [the federal government] are in charge of the borders and the bubble and the bubble was supposed to be … we are in this discussion because the Commonwealth government stubbornly refused to accept that this is not what was signed up to.

"We all accept it now because that is what is happening, and short of closing the border, which I don't think would be a good thing to do, and it is not something that the Prime Minister would support."

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack disagreed with Andrews, saying in an interview each of the Australian states were responsible for their own borders.

"At the end of the day, [states] have the jurisdictional responsibilities for their own state borders."



Andrews' spray comes as the state recorded four new coronavirus cases overnight and one death. The state's 14-day rolling average is now 7.2 in metro Melbourne and 0.5 in regional Victoria.

A slew of rules have also been relaxed from 11.59pm last night, when the Victorian capital ditched its controversial time limits on exercise.

The hated 5km rule has also been replaced with a new 25km zone, and tennis clubs, outdoor pools, hairdressers and the real estate industry are set to open up again.

In regional Victoria, two people, plus dependants, are now able to visit other people's homes today.

Hospitality businesses can now boost capacity to 70 patrons outside and 40 inside.