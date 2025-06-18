“We have been excluded from any dialogue with the boys’ schools on their thinking, development, and implementation of their exclusive rugby competition,” the email says.

It also suggests that the boys’ schools will be “announcing their decision to launch this new competition for 2026 on Friday, 1 August”.

In their opposition to the new competition, the co-ed schools cite “blanket exclusion without individual merit assessment is unjustified and discriminatory” and that “it is harmful and detrimental to rugby as a sport, in reducing fair and open competition”.

The email warns of reduced “participation rates engaged in rugby” as a result.

It also warns of an “arms race” for talented players at co-ed schools.

“Such exclusion incentivises talented rugby players to transfer from co-educational schools to boys-only schools to access perceived higher-level competition and exposure. This creates an ‘arms race’ where schools aggressively recruit top players and self-serving behaviours,” the email reads.

The summary further points to “a drain of talent from local communities and rural areas, as families feel pressured to move their children to boys-only schools for rugby opportunities. This will weaken rugby as a sport, disrupt local teams, reduce community connections, and negatively affect the players’ overall development and wellbeing”.

Schools from all over the South Island have put their name to the document – including many who are currently contesting first XV competitions in both the Crusaders and Highlanders regions.

“It is discriminatory and would be unlawful under the Human Rights Act 1993 [HRA] as it constitutes sex-based discrimination by excluding boys participating solely based on them attending schools where girls also attend.”

The 13-strong collaboration of boys’ schools stretches from Nelson and Marlborough to Invercargill and includes Christchurch, Timaru, Oamaru and Dunedin.

They confirmed to the Herald in May that they were planning a breakaway competition.

“We are exploring initiatives that include the arts, culture, sport, and professional learning - designed to foster connection, belonging, and pride among our young men. A structured First XV rugby competition is one of several proposals under consideration,” said the group in a statement.

NZR has been approached for comment.

