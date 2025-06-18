Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Education

Co-ed schools urge NZ Rugby to block exclusive boys’ first XV comp

Mike Thorpe
By
Senior journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A proposal by a group of single-sex boys’ schools to form a breakaway first XV competition in the South Island is facing considerable opposition. Photo / File

A proposal by a group of single-sex boys’ schools to form a breakaway first XV competition in the South Island is facing considerable opposition. Photo / File

A proposal by a group of single-sex boys’ schools to form a breakaway First XV competition in the South Island is facing considerable opposition from a large cooperative of co-educational schools.

Forty-three school principals of co-ed schools from around the South Island have put their names to an email

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Education

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Education