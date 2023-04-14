Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Pentagon papers lift diplomacy veil

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
A leaked Pentagon document assesses the positions of 38 European countries over Kyiv’s requests for military assistance. Photo / AP

A leaked Pentagon document assesses the positions of 38 European countries over Kyiv’s requests for military assistance. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL

It’s hard enough these days for people to sift information from misinformation.

A leak of Pentagon documents has clouded the picture, with some international officials trying to cast doubt on the disclosures about the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand