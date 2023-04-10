Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Divisions in the electoral equations

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
National has rolled out early childcare and education policies. Photo / 123rf

National has rolled out early childcare and education policies. Photo / 123rf

As the countdown continues to the election, with the next major set piece being the Budget, much of the obvious voter wooing has focused on working families.

The National Party’s childcare and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand