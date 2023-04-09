Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: 25 years on - how deal-making saved the future for Northern Ireland

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
A mural of United States President Joe Biden adorns the side of a shop in Ballina, Ireland. Biden is scheduled to visit the town this week, part of a four-day trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland. Photo / AP

A mural of United States President Joe Biden adorns the side of a shop in Ballina, Ireland. Biden is scheduled to visit the town this week, part of a four-day trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland. Photo / AP

This Easter has been different from most because it marks the 25th anniversary of an event that still provides hope to people living through entrenched conflicts.

On April 10, 1998, the Good Friday was signed, officially shutting The Troubles into the past and setting Northern Ireland on a different path that has allowed a generation of people to grow up there largely free of political violence.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand