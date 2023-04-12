Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Immigration needed but controlled

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Queenstown residents protest rental availability in the city causing widespread homelessness. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Queenstown residents protest rental availability in the city causing widespread homelessness. Photo / Otago Daily Times

EDITORIAL

Coming through a pandemic was always going to throw challenges but few generate more political heat than our immigration settings.

Each week is met with more demands for skillsets to be added to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand