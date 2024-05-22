Voyager 2023 media awards
Why are so many Kiwis sleeping rough?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Homelessness is becoming a major issue in New Zealand. File photo / Warren Buckland

EDITORIAL

A new report that finds New Zealand has one of the highest rates of homelessness in the developed world makes for concerning reading.

The paper by the Organisation for Economic has more than 2 per cent of Kiwis recorded as homeless – at least by their definition.

