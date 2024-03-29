Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Home Truths: First-home buyers feel interest rate, cost of living pinch

Cherie Howie
By
16 mins to read
Harley Neville at the KiwiBuild home he bought in Auckland's Māngere Bridge in January. Since 2021, the Herald has been following the fortunes of Neville and seven other aspiring first-home-buying singles, siblings and families. Photo / Dean Purcell

Harley Neville at the KiwiBuild home he bought in Auckland's Māngere Bridge in January. Since 2021, the Herald has been following the fortunes of Neville and seven other aspiring first-home-buying singles, siblings and families. Photo / Dean Purcell

In June 2021, the Herald spoke to eight singles, siblings and families dreaming of that first step on the property ladder. They told of bitter disappointments, but also home ownership hopes that wouldn’t be beaten

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand