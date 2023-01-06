Voyager 2022 media awards
Premium
Against the odds, they managed to buy a first home. Can they hang on?

15 minutes to read
Cherie Howie
Cherie Howie

Reporter


The three boys share a bedroom and, each autumn, a single birthday party.

They play budget-friendly organised sport - one code each - and have fun at home with mum and dad instead of

