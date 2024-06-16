Wild weather: Severe thunderstorm warnings for Auckland, Northland, Bay of Plenty, Wellington

The MetService is warning of potential thunderstorm across multiple regions tonight.

A weekend of messy weather is coming to a wild end tonight, with MetService warning of potential severe thunderstorms across multiple northern regions.

With an unstable northwest airflow draped over the northern North Island, MetService said there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms over Auckland and Great Barrier Island from mid-evening until early tomorrow morning.

“Whether these thunderstorms occur or not, there is a chance of localised downpours of 25-40mm per hour,” MetService reported.

Areas about and near the Hauraki Gulf were most likely to experience the downpours, but there was a risk they could also occur elsewhere in Auckland.

Severe thunderstorm watches - advising of similarly heavy downpours - were also in place in Northland from 6pm to midnight; in the Coromandel Peninsula from 11pm to 3am; and in Rotorua and the Bay of Plenty from 1am to 5am.

Additionally, a heavy rain watch has been issued for the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne, and Gisborne north of Ruatōria, from 3am to 11am.

MetService warned intense rainfall could cause surface and flash-flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

MetService is warning of potential severe thunderstorms in multiple regions. Image / MetService

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous, with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

Earlier this afternoon, MetService advised of potential severe late-afternoon thunderstorms around the South Island’s West Coast - but its warning has since been lifted.

However, the forecaster has now issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Wellington City, Hutt Valley and South Wairarapa.

The MetService weather radar detected severe thunderstorms offshore of Mana Island, Wellington and Wellington Airport about 4.30pm.

“These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast and are expected to lie near Wellington, Porirua, offshore on Wellington’s south coast, Palliser Bay and Baring Head at 5pm near the southern Remutaka Range and Palliser Bay at 05.30pm.

“These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and hail.”

🔴⛈SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING⛈🔴



MetService weather radar has detected severe thunderstorms near OFFSHORE MANA ISLAND, WELLINGTON and WELLINGTON AIRPORT. These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast, and are expected to lie near WELLINGTON, PORIRUA, OFFSHORE… pic.twitter.com/nkOnqN2pbX — MetService (@MetService) June 16, 2024

MetService warned of possible flash flooding about streams and gullies and said driving conditions could become “extremely hazardous”.

The warning is due to be updated at 5.30pm.

The unsettled weather was expected to continue into the week, as a broad low moved slowly over the Tasman Sea - accompanied by a weak trough extending over northern New Zealand.

“A ridge to the south of the country directs a strong and moist easterly flow over New Zealand, which brings rain or showers to eastern regions and southeast gales to exposed places,” MetService reported.

“Snow is also forecast for the Canterbury High Country and southeastern parts of Marlborough, which may affect some high roads.”