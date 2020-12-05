Editorial: We stand, true blue, with Diane Hunt

Diane Hunt with crosses signifying police deaths on duty after she presented a petition in the name of her son Matthew. Photo / Amelia Wade

EDITORIAL

Who could not be moved by the sight of slain constable Matthew Hunt's mother Diane, seated on the steps of Parliament next to 33 white crosses - signifying the deaths of officers in the line of duty.

The one she reached out to stroke bore the name of her 28-year-old son.

This week, Diane presented a petition to Parliament in his name and honour, calling for changes to the Sentencing Act 2002 and the Parole Act 2002 which would see anyone convicted of murdering a police officer receiving a mandatory life sentence and their parole eligibility being automatically declined.

One understandable response to this petition would be to ask: why would the life of one person be worth more than another? A life is a life. After all, people who take on the duty of police officer should understand the dangers inherent with the uniform, just as do our military and other hazardous careers in mining or even farming.

Constable Matthew Hunt. Photo / NZ Police

It could be argued too, the length of a potential sentence will be of little consideration to the offender when reaching for a firearm in encountering a police officer. What is going through their mind is impossible to fathom, even most probably to themselves. It is more than likely they have entirely set aside any thoughts about consequences, let alone the sanctity of human life, for their own attempt at flight. In this respect, the deterrence factor is of little value, particularly to the officer and their family.

However, the legislation would be more than symbolic as a display of support from the people of New Zealand to those who sign up to walk and run into the path of danger for our sake.

Written in the state books would be there for all to see: if you take the life of one of our protectors, you are considered even less worthy of liberty than others of your ilk.

And that is something of value to our officers of the law, and their loved ones.