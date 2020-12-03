Website of the Year

Editorial: Auckland University vice-chancellor mansion unjustifiable

3 minutes to read

The Parnell house bought by the University of Auckland for $5 million and repaired with more than $160,000. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

When details first emerged of the purchase of a $5m Parnell residence for the University of Auckland's vice-chancellor, student representatives called it "frivolous" and "a slap in the face".

This week, Auditor-General John Ryan

