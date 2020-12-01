Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Whakaari/White Island eruption prosecutions a step forward

3 minutes to read

Krystal, Paul and Stephanie Browitt shortly before the eruption. Only a seriously injured Stephanie survived. Photo / Supplied, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

The prosecutions against more than a dozen parties in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption have been welcomed by survivors and families of victims.

Nothing will undo the terrible consequences of that day a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.