Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: More NZ kids leaving school without NCEA qualifications

3 minutes to read

Finishing school is an exciting time, and all the more rewarding after hard work pays off with achievements. Photo / Tania Whyte, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

It's not every parents' nightmare but concerning enough for many of us to lose sleep - more of our kids are finishing their schooling years without any qualifications.

This week, the Ministry of Education

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.