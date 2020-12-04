Editorial: Covid 19 coronavirus vaccine rollout nears, persuasion begins

A panel of US advisers will meet this week to recommend who should be first in line in the country for a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo /AP file

EDITORIAL

Plans for coronavirus vaccine rollouts are firming up - and so are ideas on how to persuade people to be inoculated.

In Britain, the Guardian reports that "known and loved" famous faces will be roped in to front a take-a-shot campaign.

In an apparently unintended oxymoron, only "very sensible" celebrities will be approached in the hope people will trust their recommendation.

In the United States, former Democratic presidential contender and congressman John Delaney has proposed paying people to get the vaccine shot in the arm.

He says tying the US vaccine rollout to new stimulus would deliver two boosts at once, to the nation's health and economy.

"Tie it to a stimulus plan, where we give the American people US$1500 — which they should have had already, if we had done a relief bill," he told CNN.

With Britain's landmark approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, on the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency's recommendation, it looks likely that politicians could take the personal route to promotion by publicly getting shots themselves.

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock agreed to take the vaccine with journalist Piers Morgan live on television to encourage others to take it. An opinion piece in the Washington Post argued that incoming US leaders Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should get vaccinated on TV as well.

Before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern starts to feel pressure to do likewise, it's quite possible that current fears of vaccine take-up will subside as it will take months to get shots out to people and the process will become normalised.

And other countries are getting underway, working through who will get the doses first and also the practicalities of when and how.

Ardern said she expects vaccination here to start in March but to go on for much of 2021.

Further details will be outlined later this month but, so far, two types have been announced for this country - the Pfizer/BioNTech one and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine.

There is information about the basic timetable of the approval and delivery processes overseas.

A two-tier system appears inevitable as some coronavirus vaccines requiring two shots and others one, and different cold storage methods involved. The goal will be to achieve vaccination herd immunity within months.

The US CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices on Wednesday recommended that a vaccine be given first to healthcare workers and people in long-term care.

United Airlines has reportedly moved shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to distribution points while approval is awaited.

On December 10, Pfizer and BioNTech will present data on their vaccine. Moderna will do likewise for its candidate on December 17.

Vaccinations of healthcare workers, nursing-home patients, and the elderly will start in Britain next week. The UK, with 67 million people, is buying more than 350 million doses of vaccines from seven suppliers, should they prove effective.

The European Union and Canada also are vetting vaccines, including one from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. China and Russia have offered vaccines to their people while testing has been ongoing.

Those on the hospital frontlines, the chronically ill and the elderly are the obvious first candidates for vaccines but the next rows of recipients are harder to decide on.

Should delivery workers and others who daily interact with many people also be high on the list? Should ethnic minorities who have been shown in studies to have suffered disproportionately from Covid-19 get priority?

Will rich countries that have cornered a lot of the early supply, make recovery harder in developing countries? The mad scramble for suddenly highly-priced protective gear between countries earlier this year suggests a lot could go wrong.

It would also be naive not to think there will be queue-jumping, status-pulling and legally dodgy attempts to gain an advantage and make a buck out of the operation.

As for persuading Kiwis to get the vaccine, judging by New Zealand's Covid-19 public service ads, the Ministry of Health is likely to have this in hand.