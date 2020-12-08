Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: We let New Zealand down - never again

3 minutes to read

Flower tributes near Deans Avenue Masjid Al Noor, Hagley Park, Christchurch. Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

The murders at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, made a profound impact on New Zealand and the world. The report of the Royal Commission of inquiry reminds

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.