New Zealand|Crime

Analysis: The missed red flags in the making of a terrorist

6 minutes to read
Matt Nippert
By:

Business investigations reporter, NZ Herald

ANALYSIS

On January 30, 2019, the terrorist-to-be emailed himself a to-do list. Over the next six weeks he intended to clean out his rented house in Dunedin, decorate his many guns, and scrub evidence from

