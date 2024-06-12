Advertisement
Editorial: Vacant buildings attract trouble, serious fall should ring alarm bells for Wellington

NZ Herald
Four teenagers were spoken to after the derelict Toomath's Building on Ghuznee Street burned down last year. Photo / George Heard

EDITORIAL

Seven years ago, an earthquake centred 153 kilometres away changed Wellington’s landscape forever.

A CBD once bustling with office blocks, social housing, a library and a Town Hall became a

