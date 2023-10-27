Flames as high as 20m were seen at the empty building on Ghuznee St. Photo / George Heard

Police have found the four teens seen entering a derelict building in Wellington shortly before it went up in flames and have confirmed one of them set fire to items that subsequently caused the blaze.

Flames as high as 20m were seen as the empty building on Ghuznee St, near the intersection with Cuba St, spewed heavy smoke on the afternoon of Sunday October 15.

The heritage-listed Toomath’s Building was cordoned off as an earthquake risk in 2019. Nearby retailers have voiced their fears the fragile building would collapse in a quake.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch confirmed in a statement today they had found the four youths aged 13 and 14 police had previously appealed for.

They had spoken with police and were understood to have been inside the building at the time the fire started, Leitch said.

“All four will be referred to youth services for unlawfully being in the building.

“One of the young people has also been referred for setting fire to items which subsequently caused the building fire. Police are not able to provide any further comment at this time.”

Work is now underway to demolish the severely building after Wellington City Council issued the property with a dangerous building notice.

Scaffolding has been put up to support the building allowing the cordon on Ghuznee St to be removed.

Manual demolition can now start with minimal impact on local businesses and residents, whom the council has thanked for their patience during a challenging time.

A digger will be placed at the rear of the building for removal of materials.

