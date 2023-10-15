Wellington fire: People asked to avoid Cuba, Ghuznee Sts area; 20m flames spew thick smoke

Thick smoke is spewing from the blaze in the Cuba and Ghuznee Sts area. Flames as high as 20 metres can be seen lapping from the building.

Seven fire trucks are scrambling to a fire in Central Wellington, with Fire and Emergency (Fenz) asking people to avoid the area.

Photo / George Heard

A Fenz spokeswoman said seven fire trucks were responding to the incident, first reported about 2.30pm.

“We do ask all members of the public to avoid the area of Cuba and Ghuznee streets,” she said.

The fire in Central Wellington on Sunday, October 15. Photo / Geroge Heard

A local resident told NZME the fire “is getting a lot worse.

“We smelt it first before realising it’s in a property behind scopa [pizzeria].”

“Very large flames shooting up about 10 meters. There are at least a dozen firefighters here right now. Such strong winds as well which have made it worse.”

