Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander, says police are expecting to recover the first bodies from the Loafers Lodge fire today. Video / George Heard

The first hearse has arrived at Loafers Lodge as police start recovering bodies from the building after Tuesday morning’s deadly blaze.

Earlier today, acting district commander Inspector Dion Bennett said it was likely two bodies, of the six confirmed so far, would be removed today.

Police began a scene examination this morning but said the damage on the third floor was “significant” and there was a lot of debris for search crews to sift through.

“We are doing everything to recover the deceased from Loafers Lodge as quickly as we can,” Bennett said.

The investigation into the suspected arson is in its third day, with the total number of deaths still unconfirmed.

Claim of heavy price for ‘substandard conditions’

The sister of a man who used to live at Loafers Lodge said he was charged $250 a week to stay in “shamefully sub-standard” conditions.

The lodge director wouldn’t comment on claims of poor conditions and high prices, but noted there were bound to be “disgruntled” people in a place that could house “90-odd people”.

The woman’s brother, Andrew, was a previous resident of the hostel, on Adelaide Rd in Newtown.

New Zealanders needed to do more to keep vulnerable people out of poor accommodation, she said.

“We as a society have failed our most vulnerable people.”

Her brother lived at “that horrendous lodge” for several months about three years ago, and the woman, who did not want to be named, said she still remembered the poor conditions from the times she visited him.

She and her loved ones bought a flat for Andrew to live in until his unrelated death last year.

“We got him out of that place as soon as we could.”

Loafers Lodge after the deadly fire that swept through the building on Adelaide Rd, Wellington. Photo / George Heard

She said Andrew was being charged $250 a week for a dirty room with a window that didn’t shut and allowed rain and traffic fumes in. Each floor shared a bathroom and there were communal kitchens and living areas.

“You had to wait and queue up for a turn at the stove.”

Other boarding houses in Wellington with communal kitchens and bathrooms currently have rooms listed at prices ranging from $190 to $265 a week, expenses included.

She remembered Andrew’s concern for a quiet and gentle woman in the room next to his, who barely ventured out due to her fear of “the level of alcoholic male violence in the place”.

When Andrew moved in, there was white poison powder on the carpets to kill bed bugs, with a sign warning people not to vacuum up the powder. It was still there weeks later when his sister visited Andrew again.

When Andrew finally managed to move into the flat his family organised for him, his possessions were infested with bed bugs, which continued to cause him discomfort up until his death.

Loafers Lodge, a 92-room, short-term accommodation block, had fire alarms, a smoke extraction system and two exit stairwells, but did not have sprinklers.

The building passed its most recent warrant of fitness and was not required to have sprinklers.

The one advantage of the hostel was that some residents seemed to take comfort in being among others who were all going through similar tough times, and in knowing they weren’t on the street, Andrew’s sister said.

Flames were seen shooting from the Loafers Lodge in Wellington after a fatal fire on Tuesday. Photo / Sunnie Chan

Watching the news of the fire on TV brought her to tears.

“I was sketching the few faces I remembered, how likely some of those are amongst the dead. If Andrew had been still living there, he probably would have been amongst the dead too ... he was on the upper floor.”

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge – among those on the frontline offering support to survivors – described the hostel yesterday as not the “most salubrious”.

“By definition, most of them [residents] had some vulnerabilities,” he told the Herald.

“And that is why they were staying in that particular place. You wouldn’t stay there unless you had very few options.

“It wasn’t the most salubrious place you could stay, obviously.

“But it was still a community of people, and they were still housed.”

The Herald put questions about the pricing and condition of the accommodation to Loafers Lodge director Gregory Mein.

He said the management team looked after the day-to-day running of the lodge, so he was unable to comment on specific allegations.

“If you’ve got 90-odd people, there’s bound to be a couple of disgruntled ones in there and, as I said, we deal with a myriad of different people from different walks of life, who have different needs, and you know, one person might feel aggrieved, I don’t know.

“But they [did] have the right, of course, if they didn’t like it, to leave.

“We don’t keep anyone there who doesn’t want to be kept there. We try to assist them as much as we can.”