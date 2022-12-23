Editorial: This year and the next - looking at the good and bad

Waipū Cove in Northland. People will be looking forward to sand and sea over the holidays.

As people gather with loved ones for Christmas, it will be another get-together with helpings of fun, reflections and some trepidation about the coming year.

Looking back on the past 12 months it seems this year continued a recent tradition - it was tough for most people.

Unless someone was well insulated financially or had help at hand, getting through the year tended to involve strains on people’s purses, health and mental wellbeing.

That was a fairly common experience of life here. The interconnectedness of the world also means overseas events can add to people’s personal gloom or lighten it.

It seems a while since people didn’t get to the holiday season with a sense of relief as in ‘’thankfully that’s nearly over”. There have been a lot of worrying events around the world in the past few years from the pandemic to disasters, war and terror attacks.

And 2022 continues that trend. The Omicron waves, economic struggle, crime and housing were among dominant issues here that had wide impact.

As people meet, the coronavirus is reminding us that it could be an extra guest.

Covid-19 cases were up earlier this week to 42,740 in seven days and 64 deaths. The rate of deaths, reinfections and hospitalisations are still too high. The Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 has now surpassed BA.5 as the most dominant strain.

There’s uncertainty over how big and long the third wave will be, but cases could put pressure on medical centres at holiday spots over the break. Overall, the coronavirus is less disruptive than it was in March and April when reported cases were reaching 20,000 a day.

People’s experience of it have differed but there should be widespread awareness on how to reduce the risk of catching it. Knowledge of the usefulness of boosters, ventilation, masks, temporary isolation and testing can still stand people in good stead as they join family members and friends.

This time of the year, with the Christmas story of Jesus’ birth, and with 2023 just around the corner, there tends to be a more hopeful feeling of renewal, starting again, turning the page.

We can feel thankful for what we have and the people who have helped us and brightened our lives. We can also consider that other people around the world are dealing with similar problems or in some cases worse ones.

The weather is hot and beaches, sea and the chance to have a good time beckon.

At least this year a lot of New Zealanders have had a chance to have an overseas holiday, meet people they couldn’t see earlier in the pandemic, or have picked up work elsewhere.

And people have been able to come here and help the tourism industry and other sectors recover. Top music acts have been passing through again and summer festivals are on the way. The frustrations over the country being isolated because of the pandemic have eased.

Some concern will be downed with the Christmas bubbly about what 2023 has in store.

Falling house prices will have caught some people who bought at a high price and building work is forecast to slow next year. Many people will also have to refix their interest rates.

But the extent of the forecast downturn next year is not set in stone; it could be shorter and shallower than expected. People have had months of belt-tightening and budgeting practice through necessity and time to get some home projects out of the way. Low unemployment has helped people get by and efforts to keep as many staff in work next year would limit the harm.

What happens next year will depend a lot on overseas events, particularly how long the war in Ukraine goes on for. The war pushed up fuel and food costs after the pandemic had caused supply disruptions and the conflict will keep inflation bubbling.

Plenty of unknowns lie ahead.

Christmas is a time for drawing strength from your community and giving back to it - a spirit that will also be needed next year.