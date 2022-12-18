Covid-19 cases continue to increase in the lead up to Christmas. Photo / Supplied

It’s likely to be the worst week of Covid-19 infections in this latest Omicron wave, as people prepare to head off on their Christmas holidays.

The Ministry of Health will provide the latest figures on active cases and deaths at 1pm, with official data showing more than 40,000 new cases have been reported in recent days.

Meanwhile, wastewater virus levels are trending upward and preliminary analysis from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) suggests they are still increasing.





ESR’S final wastewater report for the year is due to be released on Friday.

Last week 40,098 new cases of Covid-19 in the community were reported and a further 35 deaths related to the virus.

There were 514 people in hospital with the virus, including 14 in intensive care.

While we have incomplete data for week ending 18 Dec (as testing is to be completed), wastewater virus levels in NZ are looking like they will be higher than week ending 11 Dec = Increasing cases. I am wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces. https://t.co/9AeOMypRvW — Joanne Hewitt (@joannehewittnz) December 17, 2022





As people look forward to their summer breaks, experts have warned holiday hotspots with small health workforces will be the most vulnerable.

College for Emergency Medicine chair Kate Allan told RNZ the populations of places like the Coromandel, Thames, Northland, Queenstown and Wanaka boomed at this time of year.

“So those hospitals are under significant pressure, and if they’re already understaffed, that creates additional issues.”

Taupō Hospital emergency doctor Jeremy Webber said Covid-19 had beaten the holiday hordes to town.

“Last weekend, for example, I saw more Covid-positive patients than I saw in those first waves a few months ago.”

In the lead-up to Christmas, epidemiologist Michael Baker has advised shopping at a quieter time when there were fewer people around to lessen the risk of Covid.

But at the top of his list was wearing a respirator mask such as an N95 at any indoor shopping mall or supermarket.

“We know the virus is more prevalent right now and the more people you share an indoor environment with the higher the risk.

Last week University of Auckland senior lecturer in computational evolution Dr David Welch said with almost 6000 cases per day being reported, between 2 or 3 out of every 100 people in the country were infected.

“We can expect roughly these levels of infection to persist through to Christmas. So at any sizeable gathering of people, there is a high chance that someone will infected and may infect others.

“Therefore it is a good idea to keep a few simple rules in mind to minimise the chances of transmission.”

Welch encouraged people to hold events outside or in well-ventilated venues.

People should wear a mask when travelling on crowned planes or buses, he said.

He also encouraged people to make good use of rapid antigen tests.

“If organising a family event, get everyone to take a RAT test before the event, especially if vulnerable older people are attending. If you are all gathering together from different parts of the country, test for the first few days after travelling.

Finding infections early and getting infected people to isolate could stop the spread, Welch said.































