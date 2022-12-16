Christmas shoppers could be more at risk of catching Covid-19 as crowds flock to malls and stores around the country. Photo / Alex Burton

As Christmas shopping is set to peak, a stark warning has been issued about the risks of catching Covid-19 - and advice offered on how to reduce the risk of transmission.

Larger malls have extended their hours and are luring customers with free gift wrapping, valet parking, giveaways and photos with Santa.

But despite the busy stores there could be fewer gifts under the tree with a new survey revealing four in 10 Kiwi shoppers planned to spend less this year as the cost of living crisis deepens.

There is also a stark warning from health experts to consider the risks of shopping in a packed indoor mall and take steps to avoid getting Covid for Christmas.

According to data from the Ministry of Health there have been more than 40,000 cases reported in the past week with more than 500 people in hospital.

Supermarkets and shopping malls were expecting a rush of customers in the next week as people bought food and gifts for the festive season.

Karen Skinner, a spokeswoman for Westfield, said many shoppers were taking advantage of the extended hours to avoid crowds.

“The last two weeks leading into Christmas is an incredibly busy time for us all. Keeping our centres open for longer, trading later into the evening can make all the difference for busy families.

“Our research tells us that 75 per cent of our customers have used, or plan to use extended trading hours to shop for Christmas.”

She said many chose to visit the mall in the later evening when the children were asleep.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said shopping at a quieter time when there were fewer people around was recommended to lessen the risk of Covid.

But at the top of his list was wearing a respirator mask such as an N95 at any indoor shopping mall or supermarket.

“We know the virus is more prevalent right now and the more people you share an indoor environment with the higher the risk.

“If you are with 10 other people there is a 20 per cent chance of someone there having the virus. It is quite a significant risk.”

Baker said a high-performing respirator mask worn during a trip to the mall was extremely effective.

The timing was perfect for anyone exposed to the virus this weekend to have Covid for Christmas, he said.

“It means you will miss out on Christmas because you will either be at home isolating or you will unknowingly have the virus and be infecting loved ones.”

Michael Baker says trying to shop at non-peak times could reduce your chances of catching Covid-19. Photo / Supplied by Otago University

“This is the time to be especially careful if you don’t want to do that.”

Aside from Covid-19, the other Grinch hanging over Christmas spending this year is the cost of living crisis.

A new survey by price comparison website PriceSpy found one in four Kiwis planned to spend less this Christmas – and a further 9 per cent say they planned to keep their wallet shut tight and not spend any money at all.

The survey also found shopping habits were changing because of the financial challenges people were facing.

Many people were well organised with 43 per cent stating they had completed their gift buying two months ago.

But almost a quarter of New Zealanders were last-minute shoppers and bought gifts in the final week leading up to Christmas.

For anyone watching the purse strings, last-minute gift buying isn’t such a bad thing.

According to PriceSpy’s Price Index, buying gifts just before Christmas offered consumers the best chance of securing a discount.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, said it was no great surprise shoppers were scaling back on their spending with the cost of living crisis, and rising inflation rates.

“Similar to what we have seen happen when consumers face other challenging times, such as lockdowns, shopping behaviours are once again starting to change.”