Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Economy ‘going nowhere’ in 2023 - ASB forecast

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Get ready for a marked slowing of the economy, warns ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley, as the growth outlook for New Zealand’s key trading partners also continued to deteriorate.

Get ready for a marked slowing of the economy, warns ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley, as the growth outlook for New Zealand’s key trading partners also continued to deteriorate.

“Regardless of whether we actually dip into a recession or not, the New Zealand economy’s going nowhere for a period of time,” says ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley.

In its final economic outlook report of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business