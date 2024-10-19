Editorial: Privitisation might not be a dirty word for our airport security

New Zealand’s current arrangement, where airport security services are run by the Aviation Security Service (Avsec) – part of the government agency Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) which is currently undergoing an independent review into workplace culture – is pretty unique in the 21st-century world.

Other countries, especially countries like Australia and the United Kingdom where the threat levels are generally higher, use third-party providers to do the work.

Across the Tasman, airports do most of the passenger screening work themselves.

Air New Zealand’s chief pilot and operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan backed the move.

“We [Air NZ]are not necessarily interested in delivering aviation security, but we are interested in the enablement of alternative providers for aviation security in New Zealand,” he told the Herald.

But the E tū union which represents airport workers in New Zealand, fears that privatisation could compromise “critical” safety systems.

They say it is complex and highly skilled work with no room for error.

Union spokesman Michael Wood, who is also a former Labour Transport Minister, also believes that privatisation would result in lower wages – and even higher costs for travellers.

Long, frustrating queues inside New Zealand airports have long been a bugbear for travellers.

It even fired up former Prime Minister Helen Clark earlier this year, who was caught out in a “barely shuffling” line at Auckland International Airport – where the government sold its majority shareholding in 1998 – and said it was damaging the country’s reputation.

Transport Minister Brown has also voiced his disdain at the speed of things at our airports and seems keen to shake things up.

Whatever happens, whether the sector is privatised or remains in Avsec hands, nothing can be compromised around security in the post-9/11 and post-Covid-19 world that we live in.

Privatisation in aviation security seems to work well in other countries, so Brown is right to pursue its viability here – especially if it helps cut costs, and long, frustrating queues.