Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Privitisation might not be a dirty word for our airport security

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Transport Minister Simeon Brown is asking for an aviation security shake-up at New Zealand airports to cut costs and queues. Photo / File

Transport Minister Simeon Brown is asking for an aviation security shake-up at New Zealand airports to cut costs and queues. Photo / File

EDITORIAL

News that the Government is looking into the option of potentially privatising airport security quickly conjures up images of New Zealand in the 1980s and 90s, or indeed of Thatcherism in the UK.

The very word “privatisation” may even send immediate shudders down the spines of many

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand