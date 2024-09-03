Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Whistleblower allegations: Civil Aviation Authority orders independent review into workplace culture

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Management at the Civil Aviation Authority have ordered an independent review into workplace culture following an investigation by the Herald. Video | Cameron Pitney
  • Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) orders an independent review into workplace culture following Herald’s investigation
  • Consultant Tracey Taylor will review staff surveys, engage with leaders and staff, and report to CAA’s board
  • Aviation industry leaders support the review, citing concerns over CAA’s management and operational delays

Management at the Civil Aviation Authority have ordered an independent review into workplace culture following an investigation by the Herald.

Last month the Herald revealed concerns from insiders, including several current and former

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand