Five-year-old Malachi Subecz. Photo / Supplied, File

EDITORIAL

With the constant churn of national and international news to keep up with, some of us may have missed the shocking revelations around the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz last week.

Malachi's fate bore similarities to names that should strike a chord with every New Zealander - Delcelia Witika, Chris and Cru Kahui, Ngatikaura Ngati, Tangaroa Matiu, Jonelle Tarawera.

Five months before Malachi's death in November last year his mother, who had been sent to prison, placed her boy in the care of a friend, 27-year-old Michaela Barriball.

Soon after, a cousin made their first report of concern about the boy's welfare to Oranga Tamariki, in June 2021. Issues were raised about actual and potential harm, including medical neglect and suspected physical abuse.

The cousin provided the agency with a photo of the Te Puna boy with a suspected bruised eye but Oranga Tamariki did not report it to the police, as required by law, nor conduct a mandatory assessment.

Instead, Oranga Tamariki spoke to Malachi's mother in prison, who had no concerns.

This was not an inquiry, it was an iniquitous dereliction of duty.

Meanwhile, staff at the daycare centre Malachi attended photographed multiple injuries and questioned Barriball, but did not alert authorities to the suspected abuse occurring at home.

Malachi was dropped off at the centre last September. His hairstyle had been changed, with his fringe pulled over his forehead. Under the fringe was large swelling. He also had a black eye, bruises and a scratch under his chin.

Barriball was questioned about the injuries by daycare staff but said Malachi had fallen twice off his bike.

The daycare staff later asked Malachi if that was so. He said no. As staff attended to his injuries, he told them Barriball "would be mad" at him.

The daycare failed to alert police or Oranga Tamariki about the suspected abuse, and photographs of the abuse weren't discovered by police until after his death.

This wasn't childcare, let alone early childhood education. This was the antithesis of care.

Malachi effectively told the very people who were meant to save him.

We now know from harrowing court reports that Malachi suffered repeated beatings at the hands of Barriball, including being held under bathwater, burnt in a shower, and twice being thrown against a wall by his hair.

In June, Barriball was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years imprisonment. The Tauranga-based Abbey's Place Childcare Centre was ordered shut permanently on Friday. An Oranga Tamariki practice review is currently under way, with the Minister for Children demanding answers.

Malachi's cousin and an uncle say they are "determined to hold Oranga Tamariki to account for their culpability and inadequate service delivery".

In this respect, we wish the Minister every strength in giving this whānau the justice it deserves.

Malachi was let down by his mother; killed by a woman who was supposed to care for him; failed by a childcare centre that was meant to help him; and abandoned by a government agency warranted to save him.

What a wretched, wretched outcome.