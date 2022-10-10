Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Malachi Subecz was failed wretchedly

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Five-year-old Malachi Subecz. Photo / Supplied, File

Five-year-old Malachi Subecz. Photo / Supplied, File

EDITORIAL

With the constant churn of national and international news to keep up with, some of us may have missed the shocking revelations around the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz last week.

Malachi's fate bore

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand