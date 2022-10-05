Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: NZ should take pride in our welcome mat for refugees

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Kyrgyzstan refugees walking out from the Kyrgyz-Tajik border near Batken in southwestern Kyrgyzstan. Photo / Danil Usmanov, AP

Kyrgyzstan refugees walking out from the Kyrgyz-Tajik border near Batken in southwestern Kyrgyzstan. Photo / Danil Usmanov, AP

EDITORIAL

First impressions have long been important to New Zealanders. A long-running gag has a Kiwi asking tourists, still on the tarmac at Auckland International Airport, "so... what do you think of the country?"

This

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.