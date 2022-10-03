While the Government has dropped major Covid-19 requirements, the New Zealand Traveller Declaration remains. Photo / Supplied

EDITORIAL

It has been three weeks since the Government announced the end to most of the Covid-19 requirements amid declining case numbers and hospitalisations.

The move seemed a solid full stop at the end of the worst stage of the pandemic in this country, and still appears appropriate as summer heads our way.

Despite a forecast cold snap this week, warmer weather will soon have people spending more time outdoors, which should help keep infections down.

However, one measure seems bedded in for the long haul, and it may become a source of annoyance for many Kiwis as more venture abroad, and for foreign tourists wanting to come in.

The New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD) appears to be a new layer of documentation that's here to stay, despite the need for testing and vaccine passes being dropped.

People need a NZTD before they travel here. In some cases it can be filled out at home with digital confirmation of approval received before departure. At least it's then out of the way until an overseas airport check-in worker asks to see it.

It can be frustrating or time-consuming to complete, more so for people applying for a declaration while travelling and reliant on spotty Wi-Fi. There is a paper form that can be filled out when a digital declaration cannot be completed.

The declaration includes details of Covid vaccinations and travel plans. Covid data will likely have to be updated for future flights.

Some of the information required, such as passport details, flight numbers and countries visited, is duplicated by the New Zealand Customs arrival card filled out on the plane before the traveller lands.

People may shrug it off as just another digital or paper documentation to juggle for travel - along with their passport, itinerary, travel insurance information, boarding passes, printed-out vaccination data if needed, and accommodation details.

But it is going against the trend overseas in major countries competing for tourists, which is to simplify travel as tourism recovers.

Many foreign tourists have turned a mental corner on Covid and don't want reminders of it. Major northern destinations have had no Covid requirements for some time - and even when mask-wearing is suggested for inside planes and airports. it's largely ignored.

Those who sensibly still mask up for more Covid-risky indoor situations for a lengthy period of time - long-haul flights, train and bus trips, or the public inside areas of cruise ships - are very much in the minority.

Although staffing shortages at major airports have caused delays with the volume of tourist traffic, some parts of the process seem quicker than pre-pandemic times. That includes newer security machines which screen liquids and laptops in baggage rather than separated out.

For tourists the less hassle they encounter is important. A major selling point of the cruise industry, for instance, is simplicity - the traveller unpacks once and doesn't have to get to places themselves.

Perhaps the new layer of documentation is a prudent measure for both future virus waves or biosecurity threats - giving early warning of travellers from sudden hot spots. For instance, both New Zealand and Australian officials have been on alert over Indonesian travel because of the threat from an ongoing foot and mouth outbreak.

However, documentation that may seem unnecessary to travellers could become unpopular domestically or put some tourists off coming here.