Ready to take off on some international travel again? Make sure you are aware of any remaining pandemic requirements. Photo / Air New Zealand

After years of domestic travel (or no travel at all), you are finally ready to take that long-awaited trip.

Fortunately, travel to many destinations will feel familiar to pre-pandemic days. There will be expensive airport food, long security queues and cramped plane seats. There will not be pre-departure tests, social distancing or mask mandates.

However, some Covid-19 requirements remain for those heading abroad and returning to New Zealand.

The specific requirements will vary by destination but here are some basic documents you will likely need.

1. Proof of vaccination

Vaccination has been a major priority around the world and in many countries.

As of September 13, New Zealand officially dropped its requirements for arrivals to show proof of vaccination, but some airlines and countries will still need to see this.

This requires travellers to have an "International Travel Vaccination Certificate". This is different to the "My Vaccine Pass" used within New Zealand.

If you've rocked up to the airport and forgotten this requirement, don't worry as it often takes a few minutes to request one online.

After creating a free My Covid Record account, you can log in and "request pass or certificate". It should be emailed to you within a few minutes.

If you have downloaded this before, check the expiry date, as if it is "expired" you will need to re-request a new certificate.

Most destinations consider two doses of Pfizer to be sufficient. However, some countries require visitors to have received a "booster", so check ahead of time.

Even if your destination does not require proof of vaccination for entry, it's worth having on hand, as individual establishments or events can require it.

2. Masks

The number of countries, airports or airlines with mask mandates is dwindling but some popular destinations and transit countries still have this requirement. Typically, if the flight's destination requires masks on public transport, passengers must mask up, even if the city they're departing from does not.

3. New Zealand Traveller's Declaration

Some travellers may complain about filling out a New Zealand Traveller's Declaration and yes, compared to 2019, it is an extra piece of paperwork to do. Yet, compared to the rigmarole of getting pre-departure tests or post-arrival quarantine, this two-minute form is a piece of cake.

You can fill out the online form up to 28 days before flying back into New Zealand, as long as you know your flight details. After submitting the form, a QR code should be emailed to you within minutes. You'll be asked to show this to immigration after landing in New Zealand.

If your flight is delayed or cancelled but you still travel within 24 hours of the original departure time, you don't need to update the declaration.

Forgotten to complete the form? Don't worry, there is an emergency option to complete it upon arrival with an airport staff member. This will just take extra time.

4. A valid passport

Everyone knows you need a passport to travel internationally. What some may have forgotten is that the expiry date must be at least six months away from when you return from travel.

If your passport does not have six months of validity left, many countries will not accept it. Need to renew yours? Get onto it sooner rather than later, as people have experienced long wait times because of a backlog of requests.

5. Travel insurance (with Covid-19 cover)

It's the least fun part of travel planning but one that can save tens of thousands of dollars if plans go awry. Which, unfortunately, is highly likely as the travel industry finds its feet again.

Travel insurance should be the first thing you purchase, before flights, to ensure any incidents or issues can be covered. Some destinations and Covid-related situations may be exempt, so speak to a representative to understand exactly what will be covered.

• Because of the constantly changing nature of the pandemic, all information can be subject to change. Check government updates at covid19.govt.nz