Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: A tale of tax reform and two new polls

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis in Tawa, Wellington, earlier this month. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis in Tawa, Wellington, earlier this month. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Two new polls and a definitive policy statement on tax reform from the Prime Minister have created more uncertainty over the election with three months to go.

Chris Hipkins yesterday confirmed that Labour was considering

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand