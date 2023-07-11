Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Poll of polls: National-Act Government now most likely, data shows

By: and
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon. Luxon appears more likely to become the next PM as shown in the Poll of Polls.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon. Luxon appears more likely to become the next PM as shown in the Poll of Polls.

A National-Act tie-up is the most likely Government according to the Herald’s poll of polls, which has been updated with the results of the latest Talbot Mills poll.

There is now almost no

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics