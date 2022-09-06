Main street, Wairoa, where gun-related crimes have halved in recent years. Photo / NZME

EDITORIAL:

One big lesson from an analysis of gun crime this week may prove salient for other issues facing the nation.

The Herald explored police data of offences where the presence of a firearm was recorded, encompassing shootings, licence breaches, illegal weapons dealing, and prohibited firearms.

One interesting aspect was a dramatic reduction in gun crime in the northern Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa, from 32 cases in the 2019-20 year and 35 the following year before dropping to 15 in 2021-22.

Some may wonder why we still have problems with guns after amnesties and buy-back schemes, trumpeted by the Government in the past three years. However, these schemes were targeting newly prohibited military-style firearms and conversion kits - not all firearms.

So what happened in Wairoa? Improved policing is one obvious factor but police also credit a willingness from community leaders to engage with gangs. The Wairoa Mayor says a community partnership group formed five years had brought about positive change after fostering dialogue with gang leadership.

While getting around the table with those we suspect are driving criminal activity in our communities may seem contradictory, the Wairoa example shows such methods can be worthwhile. Halving gun crime is not to be sniffed at and would be welcomed in areas such as Māngere South, and Hamilton Central.

It is obvious, however, that korero would not address all crimes. In the high stakes and fraternal world of organised gang crime - the Government has opted for less hui.

The expansion of the Criminal Proceeds Recovery Act to include "associates" of organised criminal groups. Under the new laws announced on Monday, such people may be required to prove how they acquired their assets.

This approach is likely to be popular with the public but, unfortunately, is less likely to deter further crime. A gang member is unlikely to spend much time crying into their beer over a motorcycle paid for with the proceeds of methamphetamine sales. The raid on assets being squirrelled into KiwiSaver accounts was, however, a wry twist after the Government was forced to swiftly withdraw its attempt to put GST on management fund fees last week.

Also likely to be worthwhile is an expanded cross-agency approach to ram raids unveiled yesterday. The $53 million package extends education and employment programmes to thousands more at-risk young people.

The businesses struck by these raids, and many right-thinking members of the public, would understandably prefer more rod than carrot for these miscreants. But delivering these young people into the hands of hardened criminals in the justice system only sharpens their methods.

In rolling out broader abilities to seize ill-gotten gains and in commanding agencies to work together to nip youth crime in the bud, the Government has outlined a more nuanced approach than a simple hard line on crime.

How well our enforcement and social agents are resourced and committed to these time-to-talk-or-time-to-take approaches is where success or failure may count.

Ultimately, however, it is up to the criminals - be they gang members or wayward teens - to take the carrot or wear the stick.