New Zealand

Editorial: A new outbreak of energy hostilities in Europe could be felt here

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Europe's energy crisis loomed larger over the weekend after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it couldn't resume the supply of natural gas through a major pipeline to Germany, for now. Photo / AP file

New Zealand is headed towards summer, but winter could still be coming here, in the form of a fresh bite at the fuel pumps.

A new outbreak of energy hostilities has been signalled in Europe

