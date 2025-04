Silverdale lost power at about 2pm on Thursday. Traffic lights are out, the Z gas station is unable to provide fuel. Photo / Calvin Samuel, RNZ

On a local social media page dedicated to Bay of Plenty traffic information, Brett Hogue said he saw two caravans on their sides.

Amanda Swanepoel had also travelled over the Kaimai Range and said her whole car was shaking from the wind.

A key bridge on State Highway 1 across the Waihou River was blocked by floodwaters, and inundation had forced a stretch of State Highway 11 running along Paihia’s coast to close.

Waipa Networks in Waikato said it was experiencing multiple outages across the network caused by the wind and severe weather.

Conditions were making it much harder for repair teams to complete their work and some outages may take longer than usual to repair, the company said.

The outages affect Airport Road, Duncan Rd, Hautapu Rd, Peake Rd, Pencarrow Rd, and parts of State Highway 1 and 3.

Hamilton Airport has not been affected.

In the City of Sails, Auckland Transport said local roads were clear. Motorways out of the city were maintaining a steady flow of traffic as Aucklanders try to beat the rush hour traffic for an early start to the weekend.

State Highway 20A was particularly busy on the way to Auckland Airport and a notice on the airport’s website warned it was running out of carparks.