The Jetstar flights will see over 100,000 more passengers per year using Hamilton Airport, some for business and some on holiday, leading to the creation of around 60 new airport-based jobs.

Jetstar Group chief executive Stephanie Tully said the airline was excited to be further expanding its network in Aotearoa.

“We’re in a period of unparalleled growth for Jetstar in New Zealand, launching five new routes in the past three months and providing greater low-fares connections to key regions across the country.”

“As the country’s only low-cost airline, Jetstar provides critical competition in New Zealand and helps keep travel affordable for Kiwis, with one million domestic fares selling for less than $100 in the past year alone. With consistently low fares and improved reliability, there’s never been a better time to give Jetstar a go.

Jetstar to Hamilton promotion.

“We thank Hamilton and Dunedin Airports for their ongoing support of low fares travel for Kiwis. It’s through strong partnerships like these that we’re able to grow our network in New Zealand.”

Hamilton Airport will refit its northern terminal in preparation for customs, border control, aviation security and other services needed for international flights.

“We have most of the building services and fundamentals already in place following our seismic strengthening and refurbishment project completed in 2022. There is some work to do, but we did future-proof the building to the extent we could. So the work required is not major and will begin in November this year with no disruption to customers,” Morgan said.

The aircraft used on the transtasman routes will be a 188-seater A320 Neo. He confirmed there was no requirement to change the runway to accommodate the services.

“The size of our runway has never been a barrier to transtasman flights.”

Waikato Regional Airport Ltd chief executive Mark Morgan (right) and board chairman Barry Harris. Photo / Stephen Barker

WRAL chairman Barry Harris said he was extraordinarily proud of what the WRAL team had achieved.

“There has been a lot of moving parts to this on both sides of the Tasman and it’s taken a lot to pull it together. We congratulate Mark’s team for what they have achieved and congratulate Jetstar, too, for recognising the Waikato represents a huge opportunity.

“Hamilton Airport is in good shape financially and that’s allowed us to identify opportunities and go after them. The resurrection of international fights is great for the airport but more importantly, it’s great for the wider region and for the travelling public.”

Hamilton and Waikato Tourism general manager Nicola Greenwell was jubilant today.

Jetstar to Hamilton promotion.

“This is fantastic news, brilliant. Australian visitors already account for 19 per cent of our international visitor spend in the region. Now, with direct flights into Hamilton Kirikiriroa we become even more accessible and this is fantastic news for the mighty Waikato, for the central North Island and beyond,” Greenwell said.

“This, on top of the recent announcement of two new hotels for Kirikiriroa, means the future of the visitor sector for our region is bright.”

Once flights begin Jetstar will become the fourth airline using Hamilton Airport for scheduled flights. Other carriers include Air New Zealand, Sunair and Originair.

Council ownership

Waikato Regional Airport Ltd is a council-controlled organisation owned by Hamilton City, Ōtorohanga, Waipā, Waikato and Matamata-Piako District Councils and is the umbrella for subsidiary companies Hamilton Airport, Jet Park Hotel Hamilton Airport, Hamilton & Waikato Tourism (HWT) and Titanium Park Ltd.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate has welcomed the news.

“This is a huge win for our city and region. Air travel plays a major role in economic and social connectivity, and this will open up Hamilton to Australia and the world,” said Southgate.

“I’m sure Hamiltonians will be excited to have direct access across the ditch. But this will also give our local economy a tremendous boost, by creating jobs, opening up business opportunities, and bringing tourists here to eat, play and stay in our city and region.”

Waipā mayor Susan O’Regan has cheered on the announcement.

Waipa Mayor Susan O'Regan.

The mayors said 65,000 additional travellers inbound to Hamilton Airport are anticipated, which will see the creation of around 60 new airport-based jobs and a further 300 jobs in the wider region.

“We could all do with some good news so I’m absolutely stoked – really thrilled,” O’Regan said.

“I know the team at the airport have been working hard to pull a complex commercial deal together and they’ve done it.

“Congratulations to them because all of us will benefit from flights in and out of the airport which is, after all, in our district.”

O’Regan admitted her enthusiasm for the new Jetstar routes was also personal.

“I’ve got family in Australia and we all know it’s a lot easier and cheaper to visit them when an international airport is just down the road.”

“It avoids the travel and parking in Auckland and means that coming home is just a short drive from the terminal to my couch. I love it!”