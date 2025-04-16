As we face severe weather over the next 24-48 hours, it goes without saying that the safety of our communities is our top priority.



The Auckland Emergency Management team has stood up extra staff to monitor the situation.



“The Auckland Emergency Management team has stood up extra staff to monitor the situation,” he said.

“Please keep yourselves and your families safe and plan your travel carefully, allow extra time and drive to the conditions.”

Brown also said residents should report stormwater issues and downed trees to the council.

Auckland Emergency Management general manager Adam Maggs told Newstalk ZB residents should prepare their houses for the storm.

“That means moving and securing outdoor furniture and clearing drains and gutters,” Maggs said.

Maggs also advised Auckland residents to put their rubbish bins out on the day of collection rather than the night before.

He suggested Auckland residents should create a plan and check their emergency supplies in case power goes out.

Power outages

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick said strong winds could cause power outages as trees and branches come down over lines.

“Crews [are] on standby and ready to respond to any potential large-scale power outage,” she said.

“Treat every powerline as live, even if they are on the ground. Stay well clear. Report any downed or damaged lines by calling 111.”

Vector crews responded to a small number of outages yesterday.

“Please remember to stay well clear of any downed or low-hanging lines, treat them as live at all times, and call 111 if you see any.

“Anyone without power should follow updates on vector.co.nz/outages."

Swarbrick urged people to charge their phones and electronic devices and if anyone relied on medical equipment, “make sure your emergency back-up plan is in place”.

Transport

Drivers should keep an eye on the weather and check for changes before heading out.

“If you’re travelling to another region, make sure to check the weather there too,” Swarbrick said.

“Drive to the conditions. Do not drive through flood water.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the Auckland Harbour Bridge could be closed or have speeds lowered at short notice and motorists should be careful on the roads.

Auckland Transport said that if the bridge was closed, drivers would need to detour around State Highways 16 and 18.

“Several bus routes cross the bridge, which may mean delays if buses are detoured or cancelled,” AT said.

Auckland’s commuter train network is not operating over the school holidays due to maintenance.

However, AT said commuters should check bus and ferry departures online or on the AT Mobile app before travelling in case of delays, detours or cancellations.

Coastlines

MetService warns that swells could reach as high as 3m in the Hauraki Gulf and 3.5-4m from Bream Head to Cape Colville.

Forecaster Michael Pawley said those regions didn’t often see waves that high.

MetService said waves could reach as high as 6m off the Northland coast.

“Swells of 5-6m, with additional large wind-driven waves and high tide times, may cause coastal inundation and erosion in the north.”

