“They had parked momentarily to go inside the house to get a few bits, and they were just coming out and it sounded like a really loud noise,” she said.

“Then they got out and ... Yeah, a massive tree on the car. So glad they weren’t inside [the car], that would’ve been terrifying.”

She had been concerned about the tree on Northboro Rd for some time.

“I’ve reported it to the council multiple times. There was a branch down a week or two ago, and the council arborists came by and did it. So they’re very well aware,” she said.

“It’s been well reported, the council know about it, but for some reason, they’re not getting the owners of the trees to do anything about it. It could have ended up really badly today.”

Auckland Council has advised anyone travelling on Thursday to be cautious due to the strong winds and risk of surface flooding.

Auckland and Great Barrier Island remain under strong wind warnings through to midnight on Thursday.

A heavy rain watch was due to continue to the early hours of Friday morning.