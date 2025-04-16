He said they have tried to make the gate prices as cheap as possible.
On the day adult tickets cost $15, children cost $10 and under-5s can enter for free.
“You can get discounted tickets if you buy online and there are a lot of free activities,” Wilson said.
“The whole gaming zone is free. The Action Arena, the farm animals, the sheepdog trials.
“You don’t have to spend a lot of money.”
Wilson said the weather “will be what it will be” and there are 12,000 square metres of indoor attractions.
“There’s a lot of amusements inside... and all sorts of activities inside from ice skating rinks to Fortnite competitions to laser strike,” he said.
“There is a huge amount to do inside if we do have rain.”
Easter Show details
Location: Auckland Showgrounds, 217 Greenlane West, Auckland.
Thursday April 17 - 6pm to 10pm (Carnival only)
Friday April 18 - 10am-10pm
Saturday April 19 - 10am-10pm
Sunday April 20 - 10am-10pm
Monday April 21 - 10am-10pm
