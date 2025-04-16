He said they have tried to make the gate prices as cheap as possible.

On the day adult tickets cost $15, children cost $10 and under-5s can enter for free.

“You can get discounted tickets if you buy online and there are a lot of free activities,” Wilson said.

The Dinosaurs of Patagonia exhibition will be one of the multiple indoor activities at the Auckland Easter Show.

“The whole gaming zone is free. The Action Arena, the farm animals, the sheepdog trials.

“You don’t have to spend a lot of money.”

Wilson said the weather “will be what it will be” and there are 12,000 square metres of indoor attractions.

“There’s a lot of amusements inside... and all sorts of activities inside from ice skating rinks to Fortnite competitions to laser strike,” he said.

“There is a huge amount to do inside if we do have rain.”

Easter Show organisers say there are plenty of fun activities to do inside to escape the rain.

Easter Show details

Location: Auckland Showgrounds, 217 Greenlane West, Auckland.

Thursday April 17 - 6pm to 10pm (Carnival only)

Friday April 18 - 10am-10pm

Saturday April 19 - 10am-10pm

Sunday April 20 - 10am-10pm

Monday April 21 - 10am-10pm

